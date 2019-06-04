Zwack to pay HUF 1,300/share dividend

BBJ

Hungarian liqueurs and spirits manufacturer Zwack announced that it will hold its annual meeting on June 26, portfolio.hu reported.

According to the published AGM agenda, shareholders will vote on dividends, and the election of new members to the board of directors.The company propose to pay a combined total of HUF 2.64 billion in dividends to its shareholders, HUF 1,300 per share based on the last fiscal year.

If approved, dividend payment will start on July 24. The general meeting also plans to elect Kresimir Crnjevic as member of the board, replacing Kalina Plamenova Tsanova as of June 26.