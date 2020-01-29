Zsidai Group expands in Austria with new restaurant partner

Bence Gaál

As the regional master franchisor of Jamie Oliver restaurant brands, the Zsidai Group announced international expansion with the help of local restaurant partners in the Central European region, primarily in Austria and Switzerland. The group has already concluded an agreement with Huth Gastronomie.

Roy Zsidai (left) with Jamie Oliver in Vienna.

The collaboration between the Jamie Oliver Group and the Zsidai Group began in 2016 with the opening of Jamie Oliverʼs Italian and Jamie Oliverʼs Pizzeria in Budapest.

The Zsidai Group said that right from the start, the aim of the cooperation was, apart from operating restaurants in Budapest, was the involvement of local partners in the operation of restaurants abroad.

In 2017, Zsidai Group did not find a suitable partner in either Austria or Switzerland, and the Vienna restaurant (Jamie Oliver Wien) was opened and operated by the group itself until now.

The firmʼs chief executive, Roy Zsidai, actively sought foreign partners in 2018 and 2019 to expand the groupʼs portfolio in Austria and Switzerland, and managed to reach an agreement with the Huth family, owner of a number of Viennese restaurants, to hand over Jamie Oliver Wien on February 1, 2020 and plan further openings in Vienna.

"I am confident that our cooperation will serve the development of the Zsidai Group, Huth Gastronomie, and the Jamie Oliver Group, so with much more energy my team and I can invest in further expansion abroad," says Roy Zsidai.

"We are looking for partners in other cities in Austria and plan to open in Switzerland as well. Of course, there will be a lot to take into consideration when it comes to choosing partners, as was the deciding factor for me and Jamie."

The Zsidai Group has opened several restaurants in Hungary and abroad in recent years.