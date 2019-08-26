Yusen Logistics Hungary opens new office in Koper, Slovenia

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary-based Yusen Logistics has opened a branch office in Koper, Slovenia, to support its efforts to further expand its presence in Europe, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

Yusen Logistics believes that the site is strategically well located, as the southern part of Central Eastern Europe — Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia and Romania — is well covered in terms of sea freight by the main North Adriatic ports: Koper itself, Trieste (Italy) and Rijeka (Croatia).

The logistics company notes that approximately 60% of the ocean freight volumes for the region are handled by the Adriatic. Additionally, Koper handles the largest volume of the three Adriatic ports; its volume has doubled in the last ten years, and 62 freight trains run in the region daily.

The multipurpose port at Koper features 280 hectares of port area with 12 specialized terminals (3.4 km of operative quays and 26 berths), and 30 km of railway tracks.

The growing number of new Japanese investments in the region and the free-trade agreement between the European Union and Japan would seem to herald a likely increase in the cargo volume handled by Japanese logistics providers, according to the Port of Koper’s website, therefore Yusen Logistics Hungary Kft. has high hopes for the new location, the press release underscores.