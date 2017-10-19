Young Hungarians expect high salaries

BBJ

British Telecom and Median have polled 9,000 Hungarians aged 14-25 about their salary expectations. According to the findings, they would be reluctant to work for less than HUF 270,000 per month.

While employers have a fair knowledge about the labor market expectations of those born in the 1980s and ʼ90s, there is almost no information available about the generation currently aged 14-25, that is those now in highschool or higher education.

According to the findings of the poll conducted by British Telecom and Median, the so-called "Z" generation considers money primarily important, and this would be the main factor in choosing a job, while the stability of the job and the good spirits at work ranked second and third, online portal index.hu reports.

Social responsiblity or the reputation of the employer are almost totally irrelevant to them, but they have very specific opinions about the salaries they expect.

On average HUF 269,000 monthly gross is considered good money, and HUF 420,000 a pretty good one. Boys would consider a salary of 470,000 ideal, while girls put it at HUF 370,000. More than one-third are considering going abroad to work, and 9% say they certainly leave, most of them to the United States, the United Kingdom or Germany.

As for skills, about one quarter of the "Z" generation will study or is already studying business, 22% will become an IT professional and 21% engineer. Only 6% said they would be doctors, and most of those said they would leave the country after graduation. That would be very bad news for the Hungarian healthcare system, index.hu notes.