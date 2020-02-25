X-Europe brings together key tech players to drive deeptech growth

Bence Gaál

The X-Europe project, an initiative born out of the European Commissionʼs Horizon 2020 program, brings together F6S, TNW, Design Terminal, Growth Tribe, and TechChill in order to help a total of 150 deeptech startups grow, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Following the announcement of the program in December, the members of the consortium started their close cooperation. At the end of January, the first personal kick-off meeting of the program was held in Amsterdam to identify key tasks of the cooperation and implementation of the action plan, organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

X-Europe aims to bring together leading deeptech startups, investors, corporations, and governments to forge stronger ties between developed and developing European regions.

Leading the program are five major ecosystem leaders in the key regions of focus in X-Europe: the Baltics, Western Europe, and the Visegrád Region. The projectʼs key focus is to allow opportunities and partnerships to spread across borders.

Through the F6S, an online community platform for startups, a total of 150 deeptech startups across six cohorts will be selected for the program over the course of 26 months.

The picked startups can expect benefits such as in-person and online training by Growth Tribe; 1-on-1 mentoring, matchmaking with investors and large corporates; access to Design Terminal’s accelerator and incubator; access to TNWʼs community spaces; access to TechChill Foundation’s events and community; the opportunity to shape innovation challenges with corporates, and gaining exposure through TNW’s media platform, top tech events, and overall partners’ network.

X-Europe will host six flagship events, which will take place in Amsterdam, Riga, and Budapest between 2020 and 2022.

"Signing up for programs such as X-Europe is a great way for startups to receive valuable benefits," says Pieter Paul van Oerle, strategy director, TNW. "We are very excited to connect the ecosystems of western Europe with the Baltics and the Visegrád 4 and help startups grow. Using our love for startups and scale-ups, weʼll help the European tech community become even stronger."

Nuno Varandas, business development expert and co-founder at F6S, says: "The X-Europe concept aims to support and promote deep technology beyond the partnership and regions covered. The project team is highly focused on delivering an action-packed program with valuable services and connections to enable and accelerate growth. We invite all European deeptech startups and ecosystem players to join us."

According to the press release, X-Europe will launch six open calls, servicing startups in six deeptech industries (likely HealthTech, AgriTech, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, SpaceTech, GreenTech, and Cybersecurity) throughout 2020 and 2021.

Further information is available on the X-Europe website.