World tour opportunity opens for V4 startups

BBJ

Starting in February, Enterprise Hungary launches its Startup Campus V4 Global Tour, an opportunity for innovative companies from the Visegrád Four countries – Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia – to introduce themselves to investors and large business partners.

The main purpose of the Startup Campus V4 Global Tour program is to introduce Central and East European startups to international markets, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“This event series gives startups the opportunity to access ten international startup centers where they can introduce their ideas at independent V4-centric side events within the framework of larger technology events,” explains Zsolt Kovács, managing director of Enterprise Hungary. “This initiative aims to make the V4 region more discoverable to investors, large corporations and professional partners,” he adds.

The international startup events are open to up to ten early-stage V4 startup teams that have prototypes and have received investments or are already on the market. The tour consists of conferences, exhibitions and events worldwide and will arrive in Budapest in November this year.

For the full program of the Startup Campus V4 Global Tour, visit the official website.

The mission of the government-backed Enterprise Hungary Nonprofit Ltd., according to the website, is the development of the Hungarian innovation ecosystem (startups and spin-offs), and to encourage young people in becoming entrepreneurs.