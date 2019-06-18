Wizz Air to start daily flights to Dubai from Budapest in October

Eszter D. Kovács

Hungarian low-fare airline, Wizz Air, is planning to increase its number of flights to Dubai from twice to seven times per week from October 27, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

An Airbus A321 of Wizz Airʼs fleet.



“Dubai has become one of the most well-liked winter destinations in the last couple of years. The summer within the winter experience will now be available daily to our passengers,” András Radó, Wizz Air communications manager, comments. “The great popularity of our Dubai flights has been maintained amongst Hungarian travelers ever since its launch in 2013,” he adds.

Wizz Air, the biggest Central and Eastern European low-fare airline, will increase the use of its Airbus A231neo aircraft, one of the newest and most modern models, on the route.

The A231neo has an advantage over previous airplane types as its environmental impact is significantly smaller. The noise pollution as well as nitrogen-oxide levels the A231neo produces are 50% lower compared to older aircraft, while it also requires 20% less fuel. Wizz Air now claims to be the most environmentally friendly European airline, as it has ordered 256 Airbus231neo aircraft; it says it has already put three of them to use at the Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport.

“We are proud that we are able to fly our passengers to one of the most modernized cities in the Arab world on state-of-the-art airplanes, with our habitual high quality of on-board services and low prices from October on,” Radó adds.