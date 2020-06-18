Wizz Air to open new base in St. Petersburg

Bence Gaál

Discount carrier Wizz Air announced that it will open its first base in Russia at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg in September 2020. In addition, the airline also announced five new services to five countries from the city, starting September 18.

The five new destinations available from Saint Petersburg are Salzburg (Austria), Oslo (Norway), Copenhagen (Denmark), Stockholm (Sweden), and Malta. The routes will be serviced by an Airbus A320 stationed at the new Wizz Air base.

The airlineʼs first flight from Saint Petersburg took off in 2017. Until today, Wizz air has served more than 250,000 passengers on its Saint Petersburg routes.

At a press conference, József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air Group, emphasized the airlineʼs commitment to providing low-fare travel opportunities for Russian travelers.

"Wizz Air has a long-term strategic interest in the Russian market and we are looking forward to welcoming passengers aboard our young and reliable fleet. By adding five new routes in Saint Petersburg and keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols, we are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares will make travel affordable to even more travelers," he added.

Leonid Sergeev, CEO of Pulkovo Airport operator Northern Capital Gateway LLC, welcomed Wizz Airʼs decision to establish a new base in Saint Petersburg, adding that he is confident that the development will stimulate tourist, business, and cultural ties between Russia and other countries.