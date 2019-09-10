Wizz Air to launch Budapest flights to Brussels, Kharkiv, Lviv

MTI – Econews

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air will launch flights from Budapest to Brussels International Airport, and to the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Lviv, from June 1, 2020, Stephen Jones, Wizz Air deputy CEO and managing director of Wizz Air Hungary, said on Tuesday.

Jones said Wizz Air will fly Airbus A321neo aircraft daily to Brussels International, and twice a week to the two Ukrainian cities, according to a report by state news wire MTI.



He noted that Wizz Air will continue to operate its flight between Budapest and Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

Wizz Air said it expects to carry 5.6 million passengers on flights to and from Hungarian airports this year, compared to 5.2 mln in 2018.