Wizz Air to fly to Gatwick from spring

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Thursday it will add one new aircraft and two new routes from Budapest next year. The two new flights will carry passengers to London Gatwick and the Norwegian capital Oslo from March and April, respectively, state news agency MTI reported.

Next year, Wizz Air will add 17 additional weekly flights to its Budapest timetable, raising its seat capacity from the capital to over 6 million, an annual increase of 8%.

Wizz Air will grow its fleet in Hungary to 16 aircraft next year: 14 based in Budapest and two in Debrecen (E Hungary).

This year, the airline will have carried more than 5 mln passengers to and from Hungary, a 20% year-on-year increase, MTI reported.

Flights to Gatwick, Londonʼs second most busy airport, will run daily, while the Oslo route will be operated four times weekly, according to business news site portfolio.hu. Besides the two new destinations, it adds, flights will be increased in regularity to Frankfurt, Tel Aviv and Saint Petersburg.