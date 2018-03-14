Wizz Air starts ambitious expansion program

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air started "the biggest operational ramp-up across its network" yesterday, according to a statement released by the company. In the upcoming months, a total of 21 aircraft will be allocated to its European bases.

The statement adds that the new aircraft will support 700 additional weekly departures and the commencement of 70 new services. Four new destinations - Athens, Tallinn, Kharkiv, and Vienna - will be inaugurated by mid-July, along with the opening of a new Western European base in the Austrian capital.

The expansion of Wizz Air this year represents an investment of more than USD 2 billion at 11 bases in the U.K., Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Georgia. Wizz Air begins its 2018 expansion in Budapest this week, with the arrival of an additional new Airbus A320, which will be the 11th aircraft based in the Hungarian capital, coinciding with the launch of a new route to Stavanger in Norway.

"More and more customers choose to fly with Wizz Air every year, enjoying the connectivity of Wizz Air’s extensive route network of more than 600 routes to 145 destinations across 44 countries," claimed Owain Jones, Chief Corporate Officer at Wizz Air.

"The 70 new routes that will start in the upcoming 17 weeks will add to the opportunities for travel available to our customers which, in turn, will boost the business links and economies of the communities we serve," he added.