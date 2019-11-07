Wizz Air signs partnership deal with Sixt

Bence Gaál

Wizz Air has announced the signing of a partnership deal with car rental firm Sixt, meaning that passengers will be able to browse and reserve cars from the Sixt fleet at the time of their flight reservation directly through the Wizz mobile app, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Thanks to the cooperation, Sixt vehicles will be available at nearly all of Wizzʼs destinations in 44 countries. Additionally, Sixt joins the airlineʼs credit program, meaning that customers will get 5% of the car rental price as credit on their Wizz account, which they may use to book flights and other services.

"Wizz Air is committed to providing its passengers with excellent travel services from the moment of reservation to the end of the trip," says József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air Holding. "Our unique cooperation agreement with Sixt makes easy rental of quality vehicles accessible at the increasingly expanding destinations of Wizz Air."

"It is an honor for us to work together with Wizz Air, as both companies are especially successful and popular on the international mobility market due to their favorable offers," says Regine Sixt, vice president at Sixt responsible for international marketing. "Starting today, Wizz Airʼs passengers may also enjoy Sixtʼs outstandingly client-centric, innovative services. It is our conviction that we can provide a unique and special travel experience for all of our passengers."