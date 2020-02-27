Wizz Air reduces capacity on flights to Italy (Update)

BBJ

Hungarian low-fare carrier Wizz Air on Thursday said it is reducing the frequency of some of its flights, among them ones to destinations in Italy, because of a fall in demand from March 11 until April 2, state news wire MTI reports.

Tickets for flights to Rome, Bologna, Catania, Naples, Milan and Bari cannot be booked on the site which indicates "no flight" on those days.

Wizz Air promised to make an announcement later.

Italy has been hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Update:

According to a statement by Wizz Air sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the airline has decided to lower flight frequency on several routes, including Italian ones, between March 11 and April 2 due to a drop in demand for tickets. The airline said that it did not cancel all flights to the region.

The passengers affected by the measure will be notified via e-mail at least 15 days before the previously planned departure date of their canceled flight. They will be given a choice of rescheduling, getting a 100% refund or adding 120% of the ticket cost to their Wizz Account balance.