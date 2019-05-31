Wizz Air profit climbs 6% to EUR 291.6 mln in FY 2019

MTI – Econews

Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Airʼs after-tax profit rose 6.0% to EUR 291.6 million in its business year ended March 31, an earnings report released Friday shows, state news wire MTI reports.

Revenue increased 19.6% to EUR 2.319 billion.

Passenger numbers were up 16.7% at 34,600,000. Load factor rose 1.5 percentage points to 92.8%.

CEO József Váradi put passenger numbers for the 2020 business year at 40,000,000. Guidance for 2020 net profit was set in a range of between EUR 320 mln and EUR 350 mln.

"As usual, this guidance is dependent on the revenue performance for the all-important summer period as well as the second half of FY 2020, a period for which the company, like most airlines, currently has limited visibility," Váradi noted.