Wizz Air preparing for post-Brexit business

BBJ

Wizz Air U.K. Ltd. announced that it has filed an application for the grant of an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence (OL) with the Civil Aviation Authority of the United Kingdom (CAA).

Subject to receipt of its AOC and OL from the CAA, Wizz Air U.K., a fully owned and controlled subsidiary of Wizz Air Holdings Plc., will begin operations in the United Kingdom in March 2018 with several U.K.-registered aircraft, according to a press released published on the company website.

The London Luton operating base of Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. will become a Wizz Air U.K. operation, which will see the company invest in local resources employing more than 100 people (management, pilots and cabin crew) by end of 2018.

Routes not taken over by Wizz Air U.K. will continue to be operated by Wizz Air Hungary, maintaining and continuing to expand the group’s network of 41 routes from London Luton.

Wizz Air CEO, József Váradi commented: “The U.K. remains the single biggest travel market in Europe and we are currently the U.K.’s eigth largest operator, and this move is also part of our broader strategy to ensure that our U.K. operations are Brexit-ready. We look forward to working with the CAA to take this application forward.”

Wizz Air’s U.K. network consists of 73 routes to 41 destinations from nine airports. In the past 12 months, Wizz Air says it carried more than seven million passengers on its low-fare U.K. routes.