Wizz Air passenger numbers up almost 20% in 2018

BBJ

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Airʼs booked passenger numbers climbed 19.6% to over 33.8 million in the 12 months to the end of December 2018, show monthly data released by the carrier on Thursday, cited by state news wire MTI.

The increase outpaced capacity growth, which climbed 18.4% to over 36.6 million seats during the period. Load factor was up 1.0 percentage point at 92.4%.

The airline had nearly 3 mln passenger seats in December alone, up 16.5% from the previous year, according to Scottish business news site insider.co.uk. It flew more than 2.6 mln passengers in the month, up from 2.2 million in December 2017, an 18.3% increase year-on-year. Load factor improved to 88.8%, up from 87.5%.

Wizz Air took delivery of a new Airbus A321 in December, expanding its fleet to 106 aircraft. In the U.K., Wizz Air is expanding with two additional aircraft to be deployed from summer 2019, taking the London Luton-based fleet to 11 aircraft.