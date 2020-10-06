Wizz Air passenger numbers fall sharply in September

remember me
Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air carried 1,567,836 passengers in September, down a little more than one-third from the number in August as travel restrictions were reinstated across Europe to manage a second wave of coronavirus infections, state news wire MTI reports citing the carrierʼs latest traffic statistics.
Load factor fell to 64.6% in September from 70.9% in August.
In September 2019, Wizz Air carried 3,816,913 passengers.
Late in September, Wizz Air launched an interactive travel planning map with continuously updated operating routes and travel rules to help passengers determine which destinations in the airlineʼs network they can fly to.
