Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Wizz Air passenger numbers fall sharply in September

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 09:30

Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air carried 1,567,836 passengers in September, down a little more than one-third from the number in August as travel restrictions were reinstated across Europe to manage a second wave of coronavirus infections, state news wire MTI reports citing the carrierʼs latest traffic statistics.

Load factor fell to 64.6% in September from 70.9% in August.

In September 2019, Wizz Air carried 3,816,913 passengers.

Late in September, Wizz Air launched an interactive travel planning map with continuously updated operating routes and travel rules to help passengers determine which destinations in the airlineʼs network they can fly to.

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles