Wizz Air hit by HUF 250 mln compensation bill

MTI – Econews

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has reached an agreement with Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) to pay HUF 250 million in compensation to passengers who have used its Wizz Flex service since 2010, the GVH announced on Wednesday.

The GVH launched a probe of Wizz Flex after receiving a number of customer complaints, according to a report by state news agency MTI. Wizz Flex offers customers the chance to purchase additional services or to make modifications to their tickets.

The probe uncovered that some details of the service were probably not sufficiently explained to customers, leading to fewer instances when they could modify their purchases free of charge.

Wizz Air offered to cooperate with the GVH, and will be paying on average EUR 8.3 compensation to around 120,000-220,000 customers, according to MTI.

In addition, the company is changing its information practices for Wizz Flex, implementing IT developments to make it accessible, simple and consumer-friendly, and conducting a targeted information campaign about the consumer rights of air passengers.