Wizz Air head says Brexit is chance to grow airline

BBJ

József Váradi, the chief executive officer of Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, says he does not expect Brexit to disrupt his operations, and that it could actually present an opportunity to grow as competitors fall away, nytimes.com reports.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi

Váradi added that Wizz Air’s U.K. subsidiary had all the permits that it would need to operate flights between Britain and EU member countries, as well as other nations.

The carrier, which is headquartered in Hungary but listed on the London Stock Exchange, founded Wizz Air UK in 2017 as a contingency to ensure full market access to Britain beyond Brexit.

“If a no-deal Brexit happens on October 31, I don’t think you as a customer would notice when it comes to flying Wizz Air,” Váradi told The New York Times on the sidelines of a conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“Possibly further consolidation opportunities would arise as a result of Brexit and Wizz Air UK can become a consolidating platform in the U.K.,” he explained. “We would be interested in backfilling market gaps if airlines go down, or possibly take over some assets and use them in our platform.”

