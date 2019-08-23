Wizz Air has 4th youngest fleet in world

Bence Gaál

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has the fourth youngest aircraft fleet among airlines with more than 100 planes in the world, according to Swiss aviation data analysis center CH-Aviation. On average, Wizz Air planes are 5.43 years old.

In Europe, only Russiaʼs Aeroflot has a younger fleet, with an average age of 4.7 years. The two other airlines with younger planes are Hainan Airlines from China (5.06 years), and Saudia from Saudi Arabia (5.13 years).

Wizz Airʼs British subsidiary Wizz Air UK has the second youngest standing fleet among subsidiaries in the world, with the average age of its fleet at 0.95 years. The youngest fleet is owned by Norwegian Air Sweden (0.74 years).

Wizz Airʼs fleet is becoming increasingly environmentally friendly as it continues to acquire new aircraft, the airline says. The first Airbus A321neo aircraft arrived at the Budapest base in March. Currently, a total of six such planes are in service in Budapest. The airline currently has 274 aircraft orders, including 20 Airbus A321XLR long-range planes.

The new generation of engines in the Airbus A321neo, together with industry-leading cockpit innovations, may deliver up to a 20% decrease in fuel consumption, according to the airline. The Airbus A321neoʼs noise pollution is nearly 50% lower than previous models, while its nitrogen oxide emissions are also 50% lower than its predecessors. With CO2 emissions of 56.5 g per passenger per kilometer in May 2019, Wizz Air had the smallest ecological footprint among European airlines.

“Safety remains the first and foremost concern for Wizz Air, and for years we have been continuously expanding and rejuvenating our well-maintained fleet with new aircraft,” said Diederik Pen, executive VP and group COO at Wizz Air Holdings.