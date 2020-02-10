Wizz Air ends Budapest-Frankfurt flight

Nicholas Pongratz

Wizz Air has announced that it will cease offering flights between Budapest and Frankfurt from April 30, the low-cost airline told Hungarian news site index.hu.

Wizz Air explains it made the decision for market reasons. It has also announced that passengers with reservations will automatically be switched to an alternative route as soon as possible.

Passengers booking through the airline’s website or mobile app will be notified via email and offered three options: free rebooking, refund of the full fare, or a refund of 120% of the total fare to their Wizz Air’s account balance, index.hu explains.