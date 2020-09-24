Wizz Air debuts Travel Planning Map

Bence Gaál

Discount airline Wizz Air has introduced a new Travel Planning Map tool on its website, informing passengers about coronavirus-related travel restrictions in different countries and available routes, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The map uses a color-coded system. Green means unrestricted entry to the selected country by air, yellow means that there are some restrictions (mandatory test, quarantine, etc.), and red means a partial or total travel ban.

By clicking on the route of their choice, passengers will be taken to a country-specific information page where they can find out more about travel rules and other travel-related details. They are also provided the most important local government websites, useful travel pages, and links to mandatory forms before traveling.

The map is updated daily at 6 p.m. CET, but Wizz Air recommends checking entry conditions to their country of choice multiple times before departure, as these often change on a daily basis.

"Whether it’s traveling or using a website, we’re always working to improve the customer experience, and the new platform makes it easier for our passengers to find out where they can go. We believe that with the Travel Planning Map, our passengers can plan their trip more calmly, as the system always helps them with the latest information, so they can discover further exciting destinations in the WIZZ network. Our goal is simple: to create an opportunity for people to live a freer life through affordable travel, and the Travel Planning Map is another tool to fulfill this commitment, " said Zsuzsa Poós, marketing director of Wizz Air.