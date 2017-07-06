Wizz Air debuts new mobile app

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air announced today the launch of its all-new mobile application which is available for all Android and iOS users free of charge from today, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Wizz Air claims global trends show that the role of mobile communication is clearly increasing. In 2016, around 49% of e-commerce transactions involved a smartphone, and this is expected to increase to more than 80% by 2020, the press release says, adding that this tendency is reflected in the experience of Wizz Air, which last year saw the number of active mobile Wizz app users increase from 2.6 million to 4.1 million.

Wizz Air has thus decided to introduce a brand new app providing easy-to-use solutions for the needs of its passengers, who need the fastest possible access to their booking details, the press release continues. The new app features a brand new timeline helping the user to follow all important milestones of their journey from the moment of booking to the arrival of their flight, as well as an easier booking flow and an in-app boarding card, which also remains available in offline mode without internet connection.

“We’ve seen that the number of smartphone users has been significantly growing recently, that’s why I am delighted that we launched a new mobile application,” said Harry Drok, Head of E-Commerce at Wizz Air. “Thanks to the user-friendly new features, the new app will serve as a travel companion for our passengers and guide them through the whole Wizz customer journey from the moment they book their flight until they get home.”

Wizz Air is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operating a fleet of 83 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offering more than 500 routes from 28 bases, connecting 141 destinations across 42 countries, says the press release. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share indices.

The company was recently named 2016 Value Airline of the Year by the editors of trade magazine Air Transport World, as well as 2016 Low Cost Airline of the Year by the CAPA Center for Aviation, a leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence.

A demonstration of the new app layout and features can be found at https://youtu.be/5z0bzYQWhHE