Wizz Air CEO bullish about growth

MTI – Econews

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air aims to triple the scale of its business over the next ten years, founder and CEO József Váradi said in an interview with local business website novekedes.hu, as reported by state news agency MTI on Monday.

"In the next ten years, weʼre going to triple our size," vowed Váradi. "We have 105 aircraft at present, but our fleet will grow to 300 in under ten years. We carry 35 million passengers a year now, but weʼll carry 100 million in the same time frame. We employ 4,000 staff, and that number will reach 10,000 in ten years."

"Our business model is so efficient, itʼs capable of continuous growth, regardless of whether the [airline] industry is doing well or going through a rough patch," he added.

Váradi complained of unfavorable conditions in the summer, noting problems with air traffic control and packed airports. More flights were cancelled than ever before, he said, while adding that Wizz Airʼs cancellation rate, at just one-tenth of a percent, is well under that of traditional carriers which cancelled ten times as many flights.