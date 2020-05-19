Wizz Air celebrates 16th anniversary with 16% discount on bookings

Bence Gaál

Wizz Air, the CEE regionʼs largest budget airline, celebrates the 16th anniversary of its founding via offering a 16% discount on bookings made today, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The carrierʼs first plane took off on May 19, 2004, flying from Katowice to London.

Wizz Air served some 240 million passengers over its 16 years of operation, while also growing its fleet to 121 modern Airbus planes, including the A321neo. With an average age of 5.4 years, the fleet is the youngest in Europe.

In addition to the aforementioned 16% discount, the airline has also decided to offer the Wizz Flex service for only EUR 1. With the help of the service, passengers may modify their bookings up to three hours before takeoff. In the case of cancellation, the entire cost of the booking is transferred to the passengerʼs Wizz account.

"Our 16th anniversary is the celebration of the rapid growth achieved since the takeoff of the first Wizz Air flight 16 years ago," said József Váradi, the airlineʼs CEO. "While we are celebrating, we are also aware that aviation is facing extraordinary difficulties."

He added that Wizz Air is implementing new hygiene and comfort measures while looking to stimulate demand by offering low prices.