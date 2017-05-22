Wizz Air celebrates 13th anniversary

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air celebrated its 13th anniversary on May 19, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. In the past 13 years, Wizz Air has flown 1 billion kilometers, the equivalent of circling the Earth 25,000 times, and has carried nearly 135 million passengers.

(Photo: LaMography)

Wizz Air boasts one of the youngest fleets in Europe, operating with 81 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The fleet has performed almost 880,000 flights, spending more than 1.4 million hours in the air, which translates into 163 years of continuous flying, according to data published by Wizz Air.

Wizz Air currently offers over 500 routes from 141 airports in 42 countries, while an additional 40 new routes will start operating this year.

On a daily basis, almost 3,300 aviation professionals of 42 different nationalities deliver the onboard services of Wizz Air, while the company claims to support over 17,000 jobs in associated industries across the network.

“Thirteen years after Wizz Air’s first flight, we’re celebrating the Wizz team’s success in achieving remarkable results and continuing strong growth,” said Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, adding that the airlineʼs flights “strengthen business relations between countries, as well as stimulating the local tourism and aviation industries.”