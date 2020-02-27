Wizz Air cancels Italy flights between March 10 and April 4

remember me
Hungarian low-fare carrier Wizz Air has canceled all of its Italy flights between March 10 and April 4, state news wire MTI reports, citing information on the airlineʼs booking site.
Tickets for flights to Rome, Bologna, Catania, Naples, Milan and Bari cannot be booked on the site which indicates "no flight" on those days.
Wizz Air promised to make an announcement later.
Italy has been hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus.
