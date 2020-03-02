Wizz Air cancels Debrecen-Tel Aviv flights for about a month

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungarian low-fare carrier is canceling flights between Debrecen (about 195 km east of Budapest) and Tel Aviv between March 11 and April 2, the airline told state news wire MTI.
Wizz Air operates two flights a week between Debrecen and Tel Aviv.
The cancellations are part of changes to Israel routes on Wizz Airʼs timetable to adjust to a drop in demand because of the coronavirus.
In the previous week, Wizz Air announced a reduction in capacity on its Italy flights between March 11 and April 2.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben