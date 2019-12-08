Wizz Air calls for end to Business Class on short-haul journeys

BBJ

The Budapest-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air says old-fashioned travel has expired, and has called on traditional airlines to stop flying empty seats in first class on short-haul journeys (less than five hours), reports forbes.hu.

Wizz Air argues that business class should be banned from all short-haul flights, as business class travelers have twice the carbon footprint of those in economy class.

Currently, Wizz Air’s emissions per passenger are the lowest of all its competitors, at 57.1 g/passenger/km, according to November 2019 figures. The company’s ultra-discount business model, high flight saturation (95% in the first half of 2020), and efficient cabin design allow for sustainable flight and low carbon emissions.

Over the next 10 years, emissions per passenger would be cut by an additional 30%, says forbes.hu.