Wizz Air announces direct flights to Santander

Bence Gaál

Discount airline Wizz Air announced the launch of direct flights from Budapest to Santander, starting June 2, increasing the number of Spanish destinations in the airlineʼs network to eight, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Wizz says that the cityʼs climate, slightly colder than the rest of the country, could be a major attraction for tourists who enjoy the beaches, the ocean, and the mountain ranges, but do not like the heat. Santander may also serve as a starting point for those wishing to explore the neighboring regions of Asturia, and Basque Country.

The eight Spanish cities with Wizz flights from Budapest are Santander, Madrid, Barcelona, Castellón, Alicante, Malaga, Ibiza, and Palma de Mallorca. Santander was the airlineʼs sixth new destination announced for 2020.