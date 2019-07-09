Wizz Air adds flights to Transylvania, Kazan in Russia

Bence Gaál

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced daily flights to the Romanian city of Târgu Mureș (Marosvásárhely) from October, as well as a new route to Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi (left), with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó

Târgu Mureș has been part of Wizz Airʼs network since 2006, served by two flights per week, notes a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. From October, the route will fly daily, increasing annual capacity from 38,000 to 132,000 seats. The 2019 total capacity of the airline from Budapest will rise above 6 million passengers with the move, meaning a 9% increase year-on-year.

Kazan will become the third Russian city in Wizz Airʼs network accessible from Budapest. Flights will operate every Wednesday and Sunday. This year alone, there will be 6,000 tickets available for these flights, with more than 37,000 available for next year.

"We are proud that from October there will be a flight every day from Budapest to Târgu Mureș," said Wizz Air CEO József Váradi. "As Hungaryʼs domestic airline, it is important for Wizz Air to provide a convenient and fast connection for Hungarians outside the border between the Transylvanian town and the motherland."

Váradi added that, as in the case of the airlineʼs Budapest-Moscow and Budapest-Saint Petersburg flights, the new Kazan route will significantly contribute to the development of economic, business, and commercial ties between Hungary and Russia.

"In our changing world, the importance of fast and efficient connections is consistently growing," said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. "Therefore it is especially important for the Hungarian government to look for possible cooperations that help national interests prevail. Easy and unhindered communication with Hungarian communities over the border is a national interest, and so is helping success in trade through effective connection."

Regarding the Kazan flight, the minister noted that Hungary is the only country with a consulate there, and that the surrounding region is an important buyer of the Hungarian agriculture and food industry, as well as an important partner for Hungarian oil imports.

"The Târgu Mureș flight shortens a six-and-a-half hour trip by car to one hour," noted Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers. "We are very glad about launching the new flight to Tatarstan, as Kazan is the third destination after Moscow and St. Petersburg which is directly accessible from Budapest, offering new opportunities to develop commercial ties," he added.

