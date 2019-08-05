Wizz Air adds Edinburgh to Budapest schedule

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air announced on Monday that it will launch direct flights from Budapest to Edinburgh from December 21, 2019. The route will operate three times weekly, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Edinburgh will be the second direct destination from Budapest to Scotland for Wizz Air, after Glasgow, and its eighth destination in the United Kingdom. Wizz Air is one of Europeʼs fastest-expanding airlines, and the leading budget airline in the CEE region.

One-way tickets to the Scottish capital, using Airbus A320 aircraft, will be initially available from HUF 7,190 (EUR 24.99 / GBP 21.99), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Edinburgh is Wizz Airʼs fourth new destination from Budapest this year, following launches in previous months of routes to London Gatwick, Oslo, and Castellón in Spain.

Passenger numbers on Wizz Airʼs Hungarian flights totaled more than 3.2 million in January-July this year, up 7% from a year earlier. The airline, Hungaryʼs de facto flag carrier, now flies 82 routes to 30 countries from its Hungarian bases in Budapest and Debrecen.

Overall, Wizz Air operates a fleet of 117 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft from 25 bases, flying over 650 routes to 148 destinations in 44 countries, notes the press release. The airline carried a total of some 34 million passengers in 2018.