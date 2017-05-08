Wingholding books HUF 255 mln loss in 2016

remember me
Hungarian property developer Wingholding booked a HUF 255 million loss in 2016, an audited earnings statement posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
Wingholding had after-tax profit of HUF 14.5 billion in the base period, when it booked HUF 14.7 bln of dividends. Wingholding had no revenues in either year.
The company had total assets of HUF 40.5 bln at the end of last year, down 5% from 12 months earlier.
