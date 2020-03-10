Wingholding announces EUR 100 mln 2020-2021 bond program

MTI – Econews

Hungarian property developer Wingholding on Monday published the prospectus for a EUR 100 million bond program for 2020-2021, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by Jessica Fejos

In July, Wingholding sold the equivalent of almost EUR 94 mln of corporate bonds.

In an investor presentation released on Tuesday, Wingholding projected the net asset value of its portfolio would rise to HUF 526 billion in 2024 from HUF 240 bln in 2020.

Wingholding said it would issue the bonds, with maturities of three, five and 10 years, within twelve months. The bonds could be denominated in euros or forints, and the issuer will decide whether to list them on the Budapest Stock Exchange.