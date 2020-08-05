Wagon Service Travel to supply sleeper cars for MÁV-Start

MTI – Econews

Slovakian Wagon Service Travel has won a tender called by MÁV-Start, the passenger unit of state-owned railway company MÁV, to provide it with 22 used sleeper cars with air conditioning, MÁV-Start said on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by BalkansCat/Shutterstock.com

MÁV-Start is using its own funds to pay nearly HUF 3 billion for the sleeper cars.

The sleeper cars could be used on regular overnight service to Romania as well as on services to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Poland and seaside destinations.

MÁV-Start currently owns 33 sleeper cars, the ones from Wagon Service Travel will be gradually put into service from December.