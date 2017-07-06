Wabererʼs shares trade for first time on Budapest bourse

MTI – Econews

Shares of Hungarian road haulage and logistics company Wabererʼs International traded at HUF 5,165 on the Budapest Stock Exchange around ten minutes after the opening bell on Thursday, their first day of trading, according to state news wire MTI.

The stock started trading with a HUF 5,151 opening share price.

The offer price in an IPO of the companyʼs shares was HUF 5,100 per share, at the low end of the HUF 5,100-6,300 offer price range.

Wabererʼs noted in a disclosure on the bourseʼs website late Wednesday that the listing of its shares fulfilled the last of the conditions for its acquisition of Polish peer Link. Wabererʼs said it expects to close the transaction, which has already been cleared by competition authorities in Poland and Germany, by the end of July.

Wabererʼs is funding the EUR 32 million acquisition with proceeds from the IPO.

CEE Transport Holding, a unit of private equity fund Mid Europa Partners, holds 70.31% of Wabererʼs shares, a separate disclosure on the bourseʼs website shows.