Wabererʼs offer price set at HUF 5,100, low end of range

MTI – Econews

The offer price in an IPO of shares of Hungarian haulier Wabererʼs International was set at HUF 5,100 per share, the company said early today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The price is at the low end of the HUF 5,100-6,300 offer price range.

Calculating with the offer price, Wabererʼs will raise about net HUF 14 billion in the IPO or EUR 45 million, using the National Bank of Hungaryʼs HUF/EUR exchange rate on Thursday.

Earlier, Wabererʼs said it hoped to raise EUR 50 mln in the IPO and use EUR 32 mln of the proceeds to acquire Polish peer Link.

Wabererʼs shares are expected to start trading in the "Premium" category of the Budapest Stock Exchange on July 6.