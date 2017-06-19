Wabererʼs launches IPO today

MTI – Econews

Hungarian road haulage company Wabererʼs will offer its shares for subscription in an initial public offering from June 19 until June 29, according to the IPO prospectus published on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) website today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. The shares will be offered between HUF 5,100 and HUF 6,300.

Wabererʼs said it plans to sell up to 11,735,085 shares, including up to 3,088,236 ordinary shares to be issued by the company, with nominal value of EUR 0.35 per share, up to 7,160,973 existing ordinary shares owned by the selling shareholder, and 1,485,876 over-allotment shares.

This includes a public offering in Hungary of up to 1,379,718 existing shares, up to 297,175 over-allotment shares and up to 617,647 new shares, an offering to employees and executive officers of the Wabererʼs Group of up to 1,465,402 shares, and a private placement of the offer shares to Hungarian and foreign institutional investors.

The announcement on the final issue price and the final number of the shares offered for sale is expected on or around June 29.

Citigroup and Berenberg will act as joint global coordinators and joint book runners. Erste Group and Renaissance Capital will act as joint book runners, with Erste Group as the lead manager of the Hungarian public offering.

Wabererʼs earlier said it plans to raise EUR 50 million in the IPO and list its shares on the BSE. The company said it aims to use EUR 32 mln of the fresh capital to acquire Polish peer Link and the rest for general purposes.