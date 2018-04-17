Wabererʼs focuses on growth; dividends later

MTI – Econews

Hungarian haulage and logistics firm Wabererʼs International could pay dividends on its 2019 earnings at the earliest, CEO Ferenc Lajkó told MTI after an annual general meeting on Monday.

Lajkó noted that Wabererʼs plans to expand its fleet further in Hungary and Poland. The company also sees a real chance to make acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, he added, cited by national news agency MTI.

Wabererʼs is not suffering the effects of the labor shortage, but could offer positions to 150 lorry drivers immediately, Lajkó said.

Wabererʼs revenues rose almost 18% to EUR 674 million last year, but after-tax losses amounted to EUR 817,687.