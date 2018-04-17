Wabererʼs focuses on growth, dividends later

MTI – Econews

Hungarian haulier Wabererʼs International could pay a dividend on 2019 earnings at the earliest, CEO Ferenc Lajkó told MTI after an annual general meeting yesterday.

Lajkó noted that Wabererʼs plans to expand further its fleet in Hungary and in Poland. The company also sees a real chance to make acquisitions in Czech Republic and Slovakia, he added, cited by national news agency MTI.

Wabererʼs is not suffering the effects of the labor shortage, but it could offer positions to 150 lorry drivers immediately, Lajkó said. Wabererʼs revenue rose almost 18% to EUR 674 million last year but after-tax losses amounted to EUR 817,687.