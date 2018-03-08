Wabererʼs doubles profit, eyes further acquisitions

MTI – Econews

Net income of listed road haulage company Wabererʼs doubled to EUR 18.4 million last year, an earnings report released early Thursday shows. Operating profit grew above 50%.

Revenue climbed 18% to EUR 674.4 mln, lifted in part by Wabererʼs acquisition of Polish peer Link. Gross profit rose 17% to EUR 140.6 mln, while operating profit jumped 56% to EUR 26.7 mln, national news agency MTI reported.

CEO Ferenc Lajkó said Wabererʼs plans to "step up on the organic and inorganic fronts as well," boosting efficiency through better use of technology and data, and expanding its customer base by targeting the auto and e-commerce sectors.

"In the regional segment, we remain focused on consolidating our position in the region through further value-accretive acquisitions," he added.

Lajkó said he expects the group can "perform at least at a similar rate of annual growth as in 2017."