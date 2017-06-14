Volvo’s city showroom gets facelift

BBJ

Swedish car manufacturer Volvo’s flagship showroom in Budapest has recently been revamped with one of Hungaryʼs largest glass panes and a new design with the assistance of DVM group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Volvo Auto Hungária Kft. entrusted DVM group with the design and construction works of the Váci út car salon. Due to a refreshed corporate image, the Volvo Gallery and Service was renewed both inside and out, with a repainted facade and redesigned glass walls. The old parquet floor of the nearly 2,000 square-meter salon was replaced by a large cold covering, which is now complemented by new industrial parquet.

The refurbished spaces are characterized by modern, simple, clean structures and closeness to nature in their use of materials. The fundamental architectural concept was provided by the Swedish parent company, reflecting the brandʼs philosophy of safety, environmental protection and design. Its distinctive elements were adapted to the needs of the Budapest salon by the designers of DVM group so that visitors can enjoy the true Volvo experience, says the press release.

During construction works, the contractor paid attention to minimizing the disturbance of both the salon and the office spaces, thus securing the peace of both staff and guests.