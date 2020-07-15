Volánbusz ownership transferred to MÁV

MTI – Econews

The ownership of state-owned bus company Volánbusz is being transferred on Wednesday to state-owned railway company MÁV to strengthen their long-term strategic management and their unified transport operation, Andrea Mager, Hungaryʼs minister without portfolio in charge of managing state assets said in a statement, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The governmentʼs long-running intention of improving public transport services in all settlements, of ensuring the mobility of rural residents, and a shift of traffic towards an environmentally friendly public transport will be achieved by the creation of unified management, the statement said.

In the long run, a joint management will create the necessary conditions for the establishment of a unified bus and rail timetable, as well as a unified ticket and tariff system, according to the report.

The independence and professional management of the companies and the passenger transport tasks performed by the companies will not change.