Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Volánbusz ownership transferred to MÁV

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11:45

The ownership of state-owned bus company Volánbusz is being transferred on Wednesday to state-owned railway company MÁV to strengthen their long-term strategic management and their unified transport operation, Andrea Mager, Hungaryʼs minister without portfolio in charge of managing state assets said in a statement, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The governmentʼs long-running intention of improving public transport services in all settlements, of ensuring the mobility of rural residents, and a shift of traffic towards an environmentally friendly public transport will be achieved by the creation of unified management, the statement said.

In the long run, a joint management will create the necessary conditions for the establishment of a unified bus and rail timetable, as well as a unified ticket and tariff system, according to the report.

The independence and professional management of the companies and the passenger transport tasks performed by the companies will not change.

 

 

Related articles