Volánbusz group signs for HUF 20.8 bln MAN bus order

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Volánbusz and its fleet management unit have signed contracts for 204 MAN buses with a net value of HUF 20.8 billion, the state-owned bus company said on Tuesday, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.
Volánbusz and Volán Buszpark will get the MAN Lionʼs City GL A23 low-floor, articulated buses from MAN Kamion ás Busz Kereskedelmi. They will be put into service in the summer of 2021.
Volánbusz group has added 866 new and used buses to its fleet since the autumn of 2018. It plans to acquire 828 more buses by next year.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben