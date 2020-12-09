Volánbusz group signs for HUF 20.8 bln MAN bus order

MTI – Econews

Volánbusz and its fleet management unit have signed contracts for 204 MAN buses with a net value of HUF 20.8 billion, the state-owned bus company said on Tuesday, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Volánbusz and Volán Buszpark will get the MAN Lionʼs City GL A23 low-floor, articulated buses from MAN Kamion ás Busz Kereskedelmi. They will be put into service in the summer of 2021.

Volánbusz group has added 866 new and used buses to its fleet since the autumn of 2018. It plans to acquire 828 more buses by next year.