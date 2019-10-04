Vodafone pulls UPC brand from Hungary

BBJ

The Hungarian unit of British multinational telecommunications conglomerate Vodafone will pull the UPC brand from the Hungarian market, hvg.hu reports.

Following the acquisition of the Hungarian subsidy of UPC, Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. will provide the company’s mobile and landline services under its own name as of April 2020.

All fixed-line services (VoCaTv phone, internet and digital cable TV) offered by UPC will remain available, but will run under the Vodafone brand, hvg.hu says