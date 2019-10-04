Vodafone pulls UPC brand from Hungary

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Hungarian unit of British multinational telecommunications conglomerate Vodafone will pull the UPC brand from the Hungarian market, hvg.hu reports.
Following the acquisition of the Hungarian subsidy of UPC, Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. will provide the company’s mobile and landline services under its own name as of April 2020.
All fixed-line services (VoCaTv phone, internet and digital cable TV) offered by UPC will remain available, but will run under the Vodafone brand, hvg.hu says
scroll for moreall times CET
NEO Property Services
Telenor Hungary
Márk Kovács, Associate
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben