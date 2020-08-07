Vodafone launches 5G in Siófok, adds chatbot to LifeSaver app

Bence Gaál

Vodafone announced the launch of its 5G service in Siófok, as well as the addition of a chatbot function to LifeSaver, an app launched earlier this year by Vodafone Hungary Foundation and the National Ambulance Service.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the new feature of the app makes emergency calls faster and more efficient. The app’s chatbot helps with queries concerning installation and usage. The new function also supports the process of providing first aid, in the form of questions and answers.

"Today, we use components of business and artificial intelligence in many different areas of saving lives, including in the LifeSaver application launched together with the Vodafone Hungary Foundation in January this year. Since its launch six months ago, the application has been downloaded by approximately to 500,000 people, and control room staff have received about 2,500 emergency calls via the app," explains Dr. Gábor Csató, director general of the National Ambulance Service.

The press release says that LifeSaver helps those living in the Balaton area, as the Water Rescue Services of Hungary is alerted to emergency calls received from the Lake Balaton area.

"The units of Water Rescue Services specialized in emergency care will be able to perform their tasks more efficiently from this year, also due to the fact that the National Ambulance Service has provided us with tablets, thus enabling us to also join the digital rescue system," says Sándor Bagyó, president of the Water Rescue Services of Hungary. "We are delighted that the National Ambulance Service can communicate more professionally and faster than before and that those who get in trouble can ask for help more quickly, providing more specific details with the help of the LifeSaver application, as this also makes our work more efficient."

5G base stations in Siófok now active

The operator has also activated its 5G base stations in Siófok, allowing people with 5G-enabled devices to access the new generation network in the "capital city" of the lakeʼs southern shore. The Siófok stations are already using the 3500MHz frequency range obtained at the March frequency auction.

Vodafone has also announced that in the coming period its base stations around Balaton will be prepared for accepting the 700 MHz band, making 5G available on the entire lake and along the full shoreline with 5G-enabled headsets. The service is planned to be launched in early September, after the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) makes the 700MHz band available to Vodafone.

"The Lake Balaton region is extremely important for Vodafone Hungary, so over the past years, we have been relentlessly improving our network in the region. In line with this approach, 4G+ had been previously made available in the full Balaton region, connecting 53 settlements. The joint history of the Lake Balaton region and Vodafone continues, as earlier today we launched the new generation mobile network, 5G, in Siófok as well, the benefits of which will be felt soon across the entire Balaton region," said Gergő J. Budai, external affairs director of Vodafone Hungary, and deputy chairman of the board.