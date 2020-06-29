Vodafone Hungary to expand 5G network coverage

Bence Gaál

Vodafone Hungary announced the expansion of its 5G network in Hungary, adding new base stations around Lake Balaton and in larger rural towns, increasing the total number of the providerʼs 5G stations to almost 300 nationwide, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Last year, Vodafone Hungary was the first domestic mobile operator to launch its live outdoor commercial 5G service accessible by all in downtown Budapest, thanks to its 3500MHz frequency spectrum purchased in 2016.

In April 2020, Vodafone Hungary acquired additional spectrum for its 5G mobile services at the frequency auction conducted by the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH).

New 5G base stations will be built in Miskolc, Győr, Debrecen, Székesfehérvár, Pécs, Szeged, and Eger. They will be located in the busiest parts of the aforementioned cities, and around universities. Vodafone will also add new stations in and around Budapest.

The company says that it will also expand its 4G network capacities all around Lake Balaton, and introduce 5G in two of the busiest cities around the lake: Balatonfüred and Siófok.

"The Lake Balaton region is of outstanding importance to Vodafone Hungary. In recent years we have continuously developed our network in the region, as a result of which our 4G+ service has become accessible everywhere along the lake’s shores," says Gergő J. Budai, vice chairman of the board of Vodafone Hungary.

He adds, "The joint history of the Lake Balaton region and Vodafone now continues, as we are upgrading our 4G capacities yet again, and the benefits offered by 5G are expected to be available in Balatonfüred and Siófok from August onwards, helping the revitalization of domestic tourism and the operation of local businesses."