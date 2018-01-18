Vodafone Hungary to enter retail fixed-line market

MTI – Econews

U.K.-based telco Vodafone plans to enter the retail fixed-line market in Hungary, Gergő J. Budai, deputy CEO of the companyʼs local unit, said in an interview published in Thursdayʼs issue of business daily Világgazdaság, cited by state news agency MTI.

"Hungary is one of the few countries in which our company does not offer a retail fixed-line service," noted Budai. "However, the direction technology is developing shows that clients wonʼt choose either a mobile or fixed-line service, but solutions which require both types of infrastructure. For this reason, weʼve decided to enter the fixed-line market in Hungary."

Becoming a service provider with a convergent network will allow Vodafone Hungary to offer retail clients the full scale of services and better compete with its peers, Budai added. He noted that Vodafone Hungary already provides mobile and fixed-line services to its corporate clients.