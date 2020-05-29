Vodafone 2 new RED price plans with unlimited data

Vodafone announced the launch of a new retail mobile portfolio, introducing two RED new price plans with unlimited data in order to satisfy rapidly changing user habits, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Balázs Révész, director of the consumer business unit at Vodafone Hungary.

The two freshly announced price plans, featuring unlimited data alongside unlimited voice calls and text messages, were created by Vodafone in response to changes in user habits. The company surveyed the data and pricing preferences of domestic mobile users, and found that although the vast majority of retail mobile subscribers have a mobile data allowance (85%), only 7% have unlimited data, and therefore, due to the pricing of such packages, they are forced to make compromises in mobile internet access.

According to the survey , mobile data traffic allowance (75%) and the pricing of mobile internet access (77%) are outstandingly important factors for residential subscribers in choosing their operator.

"Ever since the introduction of mobile internet, customers have been longing to use it without any restrictions," says Balázs Révész, director of the consumer business unit at Vodafone Hungary. "Mobile internet has fundamentally changed our lives: now we can connect to our loved ones and friends in new ways, and it also adds a new twist to travelling, as we can read, listen to music or browse social media while on the go."

"It has made our lives incredibly efficient by allowing us to use navigation and e-mail, check out the weather and more - anywhere, anytime. When data runs out, it feels like we have stepped back into the Stone Age. With the new RED price plans, our goal was to spare our customers from having to feel this way ever again. With the new RED price plans, all our customers can browse the net freely, without restrictions," he explains.

The new RED Free plan provides unlimited data with download/upload speeds of 10 Mbit/sec for a monthly fee of HUF 10,990, while RED Infinity World offers unlimited data without speed caps for a monthly fee of HUF 15,990.

Customers with any fixed-line Vodafone subscription can get the plans for a special monthly fee of HUF 8,990 or HUF 12,490, respectively.

"With the new RED price plans, Vodafone Hungary has created the possibility of unlimitedness, but in order for our customers to be able to make the most of this opportunity, in addition to unlimited data we also need a certain degree of awareness on the part of customers when it comes to using the internet, and, in our capacity as a responsible mobile operator, we also aim to launch a dialogue on the subject," Révész says.

Third of internet users frustrated by filter bubble phenomenon

Vodafone also disclosed the results of Hungaryʼs first representative piece of research examining filter bubbles, which was commissioned by the operator.

The research conducted among web users aged 18 or older found that on news and social media sites users are especially bothered by filter bubbles.

Although only a third of internet users are frustrated by the filter bubble phenomenon, they are very much frustrated. The phenomenon is most pronounced in the 18-29 age group.

According to the survey, on social media sites 60% of respondents come across content of the kind they previously liked or shared, and only 39% feel that they see content that matches their interests, meaning that there is a need on the part of users for more diversified content, yet, they do not get it.

When it comes to news sites, 62% feel that they do not see news items that matches their interests. Still, a mere 37% of respondents visit sites other than those they regularly read.

The research found that fewer than half of those surveyed believe that the content displayed on social media sites is not personal to them, even though the algorithms behind the filter bubbles recommend additional content based on user behaviour.

With conscious internet usage and by regularly deleting browsing history and changing cookie settings, internet users can access more colourful and better diversified content, and truly enjoy the best possible internet experience facilitated by unlimited data, Vodafone argues.