Visa launches premium program in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Credit card company Visa announced the launch of its premium program in Hungary, offering a range of benefits for Visa Gold, Platinum, and Infinite cardholders, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image: Piyawat Nandeenopparit / Shutterstock.com

Members of the companyʼs premium program may use Visa Concierge services, which offers them a personal assistant that takes care of time-consuming tasks in their everyday lives.

"We have been thinking about the program for premium cardholders for a long time, in order to come up with an offer that expresses our gratitude towards clients via valuable extra services," says Ede Kiss, Visaʼs country manager responsible for Hungary.

"The new program has been developed especially for Hungarian clients, to fit their everyday lifestyle. We believe that Visa can help them achieve their goals, not only in the world of finance, but in other areas of life as well, and that this service offers excellent opportunities for this," he adds.

From reservations to everyday tasks

The Visa Concierge service assists clients in a variety of ways. Premium program members may request information about cultural events, ask for help in sending gifts or flowers to someone, and get their restaurant, flight, train, and hotel reservations taken care of. When facing health issues, cardholders only need to call the customer care center of Visa Concierge to schedule an appointment at the doctorʼs office.

In everyday tasks such as cooking, ironing, and cleaning, the program provides assistance or even organizes sending an expert to the desired location. Cardholders may also purchase a "Sportkártya" (Sports Card) at a discounted price, opening the doors of 400 sports facilities across the country.

Visaʼs event partner Csimborasszó also offers benefits for program members. Through the concierge service, clients may get an option to buy tickets to the companyʼs events 24-72 hours before they go on sale at ticket offices. They may also get tickets to fully booked events.

A limited number of clients will also receive the opportunity to register for premium services through the Visa Plus program, like using a VIP entrance, taking part in a meet and greet, chauffeur service, and valet parking.

Premium cardholders can enjoy the benefits of the new program by simply calling Visa Concierge, and allow the company to verify that they are eligible for the requested service. Payments, if needed, must be verified via email.

In addition to the program launched in Hungary, there are other premium services available to premium clients in Europe, including special offers by luxury hotels around the world.